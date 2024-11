Shafaqna English- Private banks’ total capital rose by 7.3% during the first quarter of 2024, reaching 19.2 trillion Iraqi dinars, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported.

According to the bank’s report, “the capital of private banks operating in Iraq saw a 6% increase, while state banks experienced a more significant rise of 11.1%.”

The Central Bank pointed out that private banks contributed 73.2% of the total banking capital, while public banks accounted for 26.2%.