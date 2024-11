Shafaqna English- Malala Yousafzai, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize and an activist for the right to education for girls and women, says the international community should stand up for the rights of Afghan women.

Malala Yousafzai said in an interview with Sky News on Saturday that she has started efforts to support women’s rights in Afghanistan in accordance with international laws.

Malala says that leaders need to work for the rights of Afghan girls and women.