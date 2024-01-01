[Video] Never Hopeless

Shafaqna English- MYC Media presented: a lecture on the topic “Never Hopeless – A Heart to Heart Discussion on Lebanon and Palestine”

This video offers an in-depth and heartfelt conversation on the challenges faced by Lebanon and Palestine, with a focus on resilience, solidarity, and hope amid ongoing adversity. It aims to provide insights into the socio-political issues, the daily struggles of people in these regions, and the broader implications for peace and justice.

By exploring both the hardships and the enduring spirit of the communities, it encourages viewers to reflect on their role in supporting justice and compassion.

