Turkish Statistical Institute: Türkiye’s industrial production declined

Shafaqna English- Industrial output, which slumped by 5.2 percent year-on-year in August, fell by 2.4 percent in September from a year ago, while the unemployment rate remained steady in September. data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed.

However, on a monthly basis, industrial production increased by 1.6 percent in September, after declining 1.6 percent in August.

In the manufacturing sector, the pace of annual decline in output slowed from 5.4 percent in August to 2.5 percent, while production rose by 1.8 percent month-on-month in September, comparing favorably with the 1.3 percent monthly drop in August.