NST: "PICORP Expands in Digital Halal Assurance and Green Solutions in Asia"

Shafaqna English- Progressive Impact Corporation Bhd (PICORP) is actively pursuing new markets in both digital halal assurance and environmental solutions in Southeast Asia. In a recent move to expand its digital halal certification services, PICORP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India’s largest Muslim organization, Jamiat Ulama-i Hind (JUH), as reported by NST.

This collaboration aims to streamline halal certification by combining JUH’s manpower with PICORP’s Integrated Digital Halal Ecosystem (IDHE), which includes tools like the Certification Bodies Master System (CBMS) and the VH Smart platform. This initiative supports PICORP’s goal to combat counterfeit halal certifications globally, enhancing the integrity and efficiency of the halal industry.

In Indonesia, PICORP is also extending its environmental solutions. Through its subsidiary, PT ALS Indonesia, the company signed another MoU with PT Surabaya Industrial Estate Rungkut (PT SIER) to implement green initiatives in East Java’s industrial zones. PICORP’s offerings will focus on water and wastewater management, environmental monitoring, and laboratory testing services, which align with Indonesia’s commitment to sustainable industrial growth.

These developments showcase PICORP’s strategy to leverage its technology and expertise for both industry integrity in halal certification and environmental conservation in key Asian markets.

Source: NST

