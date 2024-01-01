English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUk

Info Migrants: Nearly 800 migrants arrive in UK from boats over weekend

0

Shafaqna English- A total of 781 migrants landed in southern England over the weekend after being rescued in the Channel from small boats.

This means that 32,900 migrants have landed on British shores after setting off from France since the beginning of the year.

A total of 209 people were intercepted on four different boats and brought to England on Sunday (November 10), while 572 migrants were rescued from nine overcrowded, unseaworthy boats on Saturday and brought to British shores.

Sources: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Brazilian nun wins UN’s refugee prize for helping migrants for decades

nasibeh yazdani

UK’s government plans to speed up return of migrants 

nasibeh yazdani

Pope calls for global governance of migration based on justice

nasibeh yazdani

Rights group: Over 30,000 migrants died or missing in Mediterranean

leila yazdani

UN’s agency: At least 49 migrants dead after boat sinks off Yemen’s coast

nafiseh yazdani

11 bodies of migrants were recovered from Mediterranean off Libya

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.