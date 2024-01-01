Info Migrants: Nearly 800 migrants arrive in UK from boats over weekend

Shafaqna English- A total of 781 migrants landed in southern England over the weekend after being rescued in the Channel from small boats.

This means that 32,900 migrants have landed on British shores after setting off from France since the beginning of the year.

A total of 209 people were intercepted on four different boats and brought to England on Sunday (November 10), while 572 migrants were rescued from nine overcrowded, unseaworthy boats on Saturday and brought to British shores.

Sources: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com