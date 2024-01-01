BNN Bloomberg: Abu Dhabi’s AI-Powered Global Health Expansion

Shafaqna English- Abu Dhabi’s M42, a healthcare investment firm created by Mubadala and G42, is exploring major AI-powered healthcare ventures worldwide, particularly in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. CEO Hasan Al Nowais highlighted M42’s ambition to tackle rising global healthcare costs, especially through technological solutions. Their flagship Emirati Genome Programme, for example, aims to develop a massive DNA database for personalized treatments, while projects like AI-powered drug discovery and diagnostics focus on efficiency in patient care, according to BNN Bloomberg.

By building on M42’s $2.5 billion acquisition of Diaverum, a European dialysis clinic operator, Al Nowais emphasizes their strategic approach to expansion, mentioning they are exploring 50 new healthcare opportunities monthly. M42’s technological initiatives, including AI-based tools for tuberculosis screening, have already cut costs and improved radiologist productivity. Supported by Mubadala’s $300 billion resources and G42’s expertise in AI, Al Nowais sees this as a step toward making Abu Dhabi a life sciences leader.

M42’s work in Abu Dhabi also serves as a testbed for global expansion, with innovative projects launched locally before scaling internationally. Al Nowais is keen on a “quick impact to humanity,” underscoring that these healthcare technologies are designed for long-term global benefits rather than quick profits.

Source: BNN Bloomberg

