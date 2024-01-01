New Arab: Islamophobia is systemically rooted in spaces of political power

Shafaqna English- During Islamophobia Awareness Month (IAM), the pervasive and worrying issues of workplace discrimination, street violence, riots and hate crime impacting the Muslim community are all brought to the fore. However, the structural nature of Islamophobia, tends to regularly receive less attention, and Islamophobia is systemically rooted in spaces of political power.

Given it is the second IAM that takes place amid the ongoing genocide in Palestine, highlighting what Israel has been doing to Palestinians and how this links to the oppression of Muslims more widely, is all the more important to what the month is supposed to serve.

Islamophobia is systemically entrenched and fundamentally rooted in spaces of political power, where policies and narratives are crafted. Limiting the discussions during IAM to hate crime statistics and street-level incidents can distract from its pervasive nature and prominence within the British political landscape.

The PREVENT (CVE) strategy is an example of how those in power have shaped the way that citizens interact with and perceive Islam. This dynamic reached its peak during the War on Terror, which served as a critical driver of global Islamophobia, supported by significant political and economic capital.

The demonisation of those condemning the genocide and exercising their rights to freedom of expression and assembly, is being used to increase the repression of all across the Western continent. Indeed, one only has to look at the cases of Majid Freeman in the UK, Elias d’Imzalene in France, and the treatment of organisations like Samidoun in Canada, Germany and the US to see how pervasive this attacks on freedoms is becoming. And of course, all of the cases made against these prominent activists are rooted in Islamophobic rhetoric.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com