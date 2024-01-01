UNHCR: Climate hazards is helping to drive a rising refugee crisis

Shafaqna English- Climate change is helping to drive a rising refugee crisis, adding to the huge numbers already displaced by conflict, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported

Three-quarters of the world’s forcibly displaced people live in countries heavily affected by climate hazards, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in the document released on Tuesday.

The number of people fleeing conflict doubled to more than 120 million over the past decade, 90 million of them in countries with high-to-extreme exposure to climate-related hazards, it reported.

Half of displaced people are in locations affected by both conflict and serious climate hazards, such as Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan and Syria.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com