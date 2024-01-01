[Video] How God Helps the Believers

Shafaqna English- Tasneem Institute presented: “How God Helps the Believers” | by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

In this talk, Sheikh Azhar Nasser explores how divine support manifests in the lives of faithful believers. Drawing from Islamic teachings, he discusses how God’s assistance may come in ways that strengthen resilience, offer protection, or bring unexpected solutions to challenges. The Shaykh emphasizes that while God’s help may not always be immediate or as anticipated, it is consistently present and aligns with His wisdom and love for humanity. This talk sheds light on the profound trust believers place in God and encourages patience, faith, and gratitude in the face of life’s trials.

This video is helpful to viewers interested in the spiritual support believers receive in times of difficulty.

