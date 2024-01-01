Independent: Pakistan’s Toxic Smog Crisis Now Visible from Space

Shafaqna English- Satellite images recently captured a dense blanket of toxic smog hovering over Pakistan, especially affecting Lahore and neighboring regions. Pollution levels have surged far above WHO safe limits, leading authorities to close schools and limit outdoor activities. Health experts have flagged the increase in respiratory illnesses, which disproportionately impact children and vulnerable populations, according to Independent.

Environmental advocates attribute this worsening smog to industrial emissions, vehicle traffic, and seasonal crop burning, urging immediate interventions. Recommended measures include closing brick kilns, curbing industrial pollution, and regulating heavy vehicles to help alleviate the crisis.

Source: Independent

