Space News: China to Boost Support for Commercial Space Industry

Shafaqna English- China’s space agency is enhancing support for its commercial space sector through policy reforms, easing licensing, and increasing access to resources. During a recent forum, Li Guoping of CNSA outlined plans to encourage cooperation between private companies and government entities, including shared access to facilities and satellite data, as Space News reported.

Additionally, China aims to relax restrictions on commercial satellites and streamline licensing for space ventures. These efforts align with China’s broader goal of boosting its space capabilities and nurturing a self-sustaining commercial sector.

Source: Space News

