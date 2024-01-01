English
Iraqi President: Iraq begins process of identifying climate technology requirements

Shafaqna English- The government has begun the process of identifying the country’s climate technology requirements, the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid said.

Rashid’s remarks took place during his speech at the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

During his speech at COP 29, Rashid explained that all countries of the world, particularly poor countries, are severely impacted by climate change, which poses a threat to their food, water, health, and social stability.

