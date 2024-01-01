English
Desert convoy event brings Saudi Arabia traditions to life in Mecca

Shafaqna English- An event in Mecca showcasing the history of long-distance desert travel has been hailed by visitors for highlighting an important part of Arabian traditions.
The Al-Qafila (Arabic for “convoy”) event was held at the Hira Cultural District, and included live performances showcasing the area’s historical depth and folk heritage.

It highlighted the use of convoys throughout Saudi history. The mode of travel was once crucial for inter-country transportation and trade, offering safety and protection from hazards and harsh climates.

Sources:  Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

