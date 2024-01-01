Researcher: German agreement on repatriations migrants to Somalia

Shafaqna English- An agreement between Germany and Somalia like similar deals to send migrants back have proved difficult and ineffective, researcher said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia said after meeting in Berlin, that there would be more returns to Somalia of people without a right to remain in Germany.

Since then questions have arisen about that agreement, with the two leaders seeming to hold different views about whether they meant Somalis would be forcibly sent home.

Sources: Info Migrants

