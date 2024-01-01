English
Member of Nineveh Council: Iraqi government focus on distributing grants for returning Yazidi displaced

Shafaqna English- The member of the Nineveh Provincial Council, Mahamoud al-Khalaf, said that the disbursement of grants for returnee displaced persons within Iraq has recently stopped, attributing this to the government’s focus on “distributing grants for returning Yazidi displaced persons, aiming to facilitate their return to Sinjar district.”

The Minister of Migration has pledged to release the subsidies and grants for returning displaced persons in the coming weeks, once the disbursement of grants for Sinjar displaced persons is completed, al-Khalaf confirmed.

280,000 Yezidis are currently living as internally displaced persons in camps in a neighboring governorate.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

