[Exclusive photos] Paper mache Kashmiri handicrafts

Shafaqna English- Papier Machie is one of the most popular of crafts practised in Kashmir. Kashmiri paper Mache is a Handicraft of kashmir that was brought by Muslim saint Mir sayyid ali hamadani from Iran in the 14th century to Medieval India.

It is based primarily on paper pulp, and is a richly decorated, colourful artifact; generally in the form of vases, bowls, or cups, boxes, trays, bases of lamps, and many other small objects. These are made in homes, and workshops, in Srinagar, and other parts of the Kashmir Valley and are marketed primarily within India.

