Shafaqna English- The new Singapore College of Islamic Studies (SCIS) will take in its first cohort of 60 students in 2028, with classes held at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore’s (MUIS) learning campus near Bencoolen Mosque.

As part of their learning, students will be able to take subjects like psychology and technology as part of their curriculum, said Singapore’s Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir.

Sources: Channel News Asia

