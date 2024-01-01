UN urges end of weapons supplies to Sudan’s warring parties

Shafaqna English- The United Nations called for end of providing weapons to Sudan’s warring military and paramilitary forces, with civilians bearing the brunt of the conflict.

Both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are escalating their military operations and recruiting new fighters fuelled by “considerable” external support and a steady flow of arms, said Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN’s Undersecretary-General for political and peacebuilding affairs.

Source: ALJazeera

