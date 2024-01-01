Science News: Treatment of a rare genetic disease by Ibuprofen

Shafaqna English- Ibuprofen may help children with mutations in a gene called MAN1B1, a study in fruit flies suggests.

The MAN1B1 protein normally strips a sugar called mannose off misfolded proteins, targeting them for disposal. Kids who inherit two faulty copies of the MAN1B1 gene have developmental delays, are prone to obesity and aggression, have distinctive facial features and a host of other issues.

The team made fruit flies in which MAN1B1 was mutated in the flies’ eyes. The mutation causes the eyes to be small and rough. The researchers tested about 1,500 existing drugs on the flies. Of those, 51 restored the flies’ eyes to the usual large, ruby red state and 47 made the condition worse. Of the drugs that returned the eyes to normal, nine were nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, including ibuprofen and related pain relievers.

Those drugs inhibit the action of enzymes known as COX1 and COX2 to reduce inflammation in the body. In flies without MAN1B1, COX activity was high. Treating with ibuprofen could lower it. And genetically lowering the amount of COX also restored the normal eye shape, indicating that the overzealous enzyme is a problem when MAN1B1 isn’t around to run a quality check on it.

Flies that completely lack MAN1B1 in their bodies also had prolonged seizures when researchers banged the vial containing the flies on the counter. But treating the flies with ibuprofen made the flies less seizure-prone.

