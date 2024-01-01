Scientists provide evidence of new outbreak virus in Brazil

Shafaqna English- A virus that caused a large outbreak in Brazil this year can spread from a pregnant woman to the fetus.

As of mid-October, Brazil has reported more than 8,000 cases of Oropouche fever since the beginning of the year. It’s the largest outbreak in the Americas this year; some of the other countries with cases include Peru, with more than 900, and Cuba, with more than 500. Infections can cause fever, chills, joint pain and severe headaches, among other symptoms. The virus is spread mainly by the bite of Culicoides paraensis midges, which are very small flies, and sometimes by mosquitoes. As with Zika, there aren’t any medicines to treat Oropouche fever or vaccines that target the virus.

It’s also possible that Oropouche virus could be spread through sexual transmission. A man diagnosed with Oropouche fever this summer still had functional virus in his semen 16 days after his symptoms started, a different group of researchers report in the December Emerging Infectious Diseases. If the ability to transmit sexually proves true, it would be another feature in common with Zika, which caused a massive outbreak of infections in the Western Hemisphere in 2015 and 2016 (SN: 12/13/17).

Brazil’s large outbreak, the confirmation that the virus can spread to the womb and harm the fetus and the sudden deaths of two women in their twenties who developed Oropouche fever have brought more attention to the not-well-understood virus.

Source: sciencenews

