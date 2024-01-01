Pakistan: Death toll from bus accident rises to 26

Shafaqna English- Death toll from Pakistan wedding bus crash rises to 26. Bus fell into Indus River in Diamer District of Gilgit-Baltistan, police said.

The death toll from a passenger bus accident in northern Pakistan has climbed to 26, a local official said on Wednesday (12 Nov 2024).

“The death toll has increased to 26 while one woman remained unhurt in the accident,” Muhammad Zubair, a local police official of the Diamer District in north-western Gilgit-Baltistan region, told Anadolu over the phone.

Last evening, a bus carrying a wedding party fell into the Indus River in Pakistan’s north-eastern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

