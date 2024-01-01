New drug for patients with soft tissue sarcoma

Shafaqna English- Addition of the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab to standard of care for patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma of the limb significantly improved disease-free survival, according to the results of the SU2C-SARC032 clinical trial led by researchers from the University of Pittsburgh, UPMC, Duke University and Princess Margaret Cancer Center, University Health Network.

Soft tissue sarcoma is a rare and complex disease with over 50 different subtypes, which makes it hard to study in large clinical trials.

Soft tissue sarcoma of the extremity is a group of tumors that originate in the muscles, tendons, fat, blood vessels or nerves of the legs and arms. About half of patients with large, high-grade sarcomas develop incurable metastases, so intervention before signs of metastatic disease is essential, according to Mowery.

scientists found that immunotherapy can improve outcomes for patients with the most aggressive form of the disease, suggesting that further optimization of immunotherapy may lead to even greater gains for patients.

In a total of 127 patients, the two-year disease-free survival rate was 52% for the control group and 67% for the experimental group, indicating that the addition of pembrolizumab reduced recurrence or death for patients.

As expected, serious adverse events were more frequent in the experimental group (56%) compared with the control group (31%), but there were no deaths related to treatment in either group. Importantly, these findings suggest that pembrolizumab may be a less toxic treatment option than chemotherapy.

Source: medicalxpress

