Guterres: World leaders must take immediate steps to safeguard people from climate chaos

Shafaqna English- UN’s Secretary-General António Guterres said that world leaders must take immediate steps to cut emissions, safeguard people from climate chaos, and “tear down the walls to climate finance” in response to the “masterclass in climate destruction” that the world has witnessed in 2024.

“The sound you hear is the ticking clock. We are in the final countdown to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. And time is not on our side,” he warned.

In his opening remarks to the World Leaders Climate Action Summit, the ministerial-level segment of COP29, which officially opened on Tuesday (12 Nov 2024) in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku,. Guterres pointed to the proof, noting that 2024 is almost certain to be the hottest year ever recorded.

Source: News.un.org

