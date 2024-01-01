Experts predict: Cancer deaths to be nearly double by 2050

Shafaqna English- The number of cancer deaths worldwide is expected to nearly double by 2050.

Habtamu Bizuayehu at the University of Queensland in Australia and his team made the discovery by looking at recent figures for cases and death rates for 36 types of cancer in 185 countries from the Global Cancer Observatory database.

They found that the total number of cancer cases worldwide is expected to grow by nearly 77 per cent between 2022 and 2050, which would mean an additional 15.3 million cases in 2050 on top of the 20 million in 2022. Global cancer deaths are also projected to rise by almost 90 per cent during this period, resulting in 8.8 million more in 2050 compared with 2022, in which 9.7 million people died from the disease.

The largest increases are expected in countries with low or middle rankings on the UN’s Human Development Index, which is based on average life expectancy, education level and income per person. Cancer cases and deaths are, on average, anticipated to nearly triple by 2050 in countries with a low score, such as Niger and Afghanistan.

