Researchers develop an immunotherapy that attacks the tumor

Shafaqna English-  Researchers have now developed an immunotherapy that not only attacks the tumor — it also turns its microenvironment against it.

For some years now, CAR T-cells have been bringing new momentum to immunotherapies against cancer. experts take the patient’s T-cells and reprogram them in the lab so that they can recognize structures on cancer cells with the help of a receptor called chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). Once back in the body, the T-cells hunt down and eradicate the cancer cells. This method has already been very successful in some forms of leukemia.

Trials with mice in whom the researchers implanted human glioblastoma cells have already shown that the treatment is very successful. The CAR T-cells were able to get rid of all of the cancer cells. The research team also tested the method against lymphoma, which is cancer of the lymphatic system. The treatment also appeared promising in these tests.

As the next step, this team want to offer the treatment to patients in a first clinical study to test its effectiveness and safety.

