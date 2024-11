Shafaqna English- Türkiye’s share in foreign investments globally reach 1.5 % by 2028, Trade Minister said at the parliament’s plan and budget commission.

The Minister’s comments come as recent data from the International Investors Association (YASED) shows that FDI in Türkiye reached $7.67 billion in the first three quarters of 2024, an 8 percent year-on-year increase.

Source: Hurriyet daily news

