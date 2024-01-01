Immigration Minister: ‘not everyone is welcome’ to come to Canada amid Trump migrant threat

Shafaqna English- Canada’s immigration minister has said “not everyone is welcome” in the country as Donald Trump pledge to carry out mass deportations.

The minister’s warning, seven years after Justin Trudeau promised that “Canadians will welcome” asylum seekers, reflects a stark shift in tone amid waning support for immigration and refugee resettlement in the country, according to migration experts.

Trump has pledged to enact the country’s largest mass deportation when he takes office in January. The senior official helping to oversee the policy, Tom Homan, said Monday the incoming administration will target those living illegally in the US who they consider a public safety threat.

Sources: Guardian

