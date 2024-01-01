Al-Eqtisadiyah: 82% of Wealthy Muslims Interested in Buying Property in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA– The Saudi newspaper Al-Eqtisadiyah reported: “According to a survey, 82% of wealthy Muslims around the world are interested in buying property in Saudi Arabia.”

According to Shafaqna, quoting Al-Khaleej Online, the newspaper cited a survey conducted by the British real estate company Knight Frank, reporting that 82% of wealthy Muslims are interested in buying property across Saudi Arabia, with 84% specifically wanting to purchase property in Mecca.

Based on a recent report from a real estate consultancy firm, “Wealthy Muslims with a net worth between $2 to $3 million are looking to buy a home in Mecca.”

The survey also shows that “48% of those interested in buying property in Mecca intend to use it as their primary residence, and 40% have a budget of more than $5 million.”

It’s worth noting that Majid Al-Hoqail, the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing of Saudi Arabia, revealed yesterday (Monday) at the opening of the second edition of the Cityscape Global 2024 real estate exhibition that the value of real estate transactions in Saudi Arabia has exceeded 630 billion Saudi riyals ($167.73 billion) since the beginning of this year, making the real estate sector one of the most important economic drivers for diversifying the economy, stimulating over 60 other economic sectors in Saudi Arabia.

According to a report by Standard & Poor’s, the value of the real estate market in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $2.1 trillion this year, and it is forecasted that the sector’s share in the country’s GDP will increase to 10% by 2030.

Furthermore, based on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, by the end of this decade, more than 660,000 residential units, over 320,000 hotel rooms, more than 5.3 million square meters of commercial space, and over 6.1 million square meters of office units will be delivered.

