Kuwait supports Iraq’s strategic Development Road project

Shafaqna English- Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, supported Iraq’s strategic Development Road project, extending from Al-Faw to Western Europe.

Al-Sabah’s remarks came during a meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to a statement.

The Crown Prince welcomed Iraq’s Development Road project, which is set to become a cornerstone of regional trade and economic growth, highlighting that “progress and development in Iraq is also progress and development for Kuwait, and vice versa.” He also emphasized the importance of strengthening brotherly relations and cooperation in all areas to serve the shared interests of both countries.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com