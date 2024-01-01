English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Kuwait supports Iraq’s strategic Development Road project

0

Shafaqna English- Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, supported Iraq’s strategic Development Road project, extending from Al-Faw to Western Europe.

Al-Sabah’s remarks came during a meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to a statement.

The Crown Prince welcomed Iraq’s Development Road project, which is set to become a cornerstone of regional trade and economic growth, highlighting that “progress and development in Iraq is also progress and development for Kuwait, and vice versa.” He also emphasized the importance of strengthening brotherly relations and cooperation in all areas to serve the shared interests of both countries.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

PM: Development Road Project turns Iraq into open state

nasibeh yazdani

Turkey-Iraq to monitor development of road project

bahramian

Iraq’s PM: Development Road Project is significant game-changer for Iraq & region

asadian

Kuwait: Re-appointed Prime Minister to name new government

asadian

Kuwait: Crown Prince dissolves newly reinstated parliament for new elections

asadian

Kuwait: Crown Prince accepts government’s resignation

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.