TRENDS institute calls for protecting Iraq’s cultural heritage

Shafaqna English- Abu Dhabi’s TRENDS Research and Advisory Institute highlighted the pressing challenges facing the preservation of Iraq’s cultural heritage.

In a recent report, the institute underlined the enormous risks faced by historical and cultural sites due to war, terrorism, and environmental degradation. The study presented both a detailed analysis of the problem and comprehensive strategies to safeguard this irreplaceable legacy.

The report emphasizes that Iraq is not just any country when it comes to cultural heritage; it is the birthplace of ancient civilizations and the location of sites like the first recorded writings in history. Known as the “cradle of civilization,” Iraq’s heritage spans thousands of years, encompassing the glory of Mesopotamian cities and the splendor of the Abbasid Caliphate.

