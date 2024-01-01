Pope prays for peace in war-torn countries

Pope Francis on Wednesday renewed his appeal to remember countries at war, warning against becoming desensitized to global death and devastation.

His appeal to not forget war-torn countries came in his remarks to Italian-speaking pilgrims toward the conclusion of his weekly General Audience.

“Brothers and sisters,” he emphasized, “martyred Ukraine suffers! Let us not forget Ukraine.”

Likewise, he continued, “let us not forget Palestine, Myanmar and so many nations at war.”

In a special way, the Pope turned his attention to the group of 153 innocent Palestinians who earlier this month were shot and killed.

Thinking of them, he concluded, “Let us pray for peace. We need peace so much, so much!”