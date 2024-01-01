UN: Escalating violence in Sudan force women to take their own lives

Shafaqna English- Escalating violence in Sudan force women to take their own lives, according to UN.
The United Nations on Tuesday published horrific accounts of women and girls fleeing attacks in war-torn Sudan, including one who said she was urged to kill herself with a knife rather than be raped.
Amid a dramatic escalation of violence, at least 124 civilians have been killed in central Al Jazirah state since October 20 and another 135,000 have fled to other states, said the United Nations Population Fund, which specialises in the health of women and children.
Of the people who fled, 3,200 are pregnant women, it added.
The conflict in Sudan pits the regular army, under Abdel Fattah al Burhan, against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The war has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of people since it broke out in April 2023 and displaced more than 11 million more, according to the International Organization for Migration.
The UN population agency quoted the Al Jazirah health ministry as saying preliminary reports are that 27 women aged from six to 60 were raped or assaulted in Al Jazirah.
The statement said women reported seeing other women throw themselves into a river to avoid being abused by armed men.
Source: TRT WORLD