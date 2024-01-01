The Teachings of Those Who Instill Resistance (Part 3)

Shafaqna English- Waiting for Imam al-Mahdi (AJ): Resistance, Not Submission – An Essay by the Late Allamah Muhammad-Reza Hakimi (Part 3)

Preserving hope for the return of Imam al-Mahdi (AJ), the promised savior, is central to Shia Islam. While the concept of a messianic figure resonates across Abrahamic faiths, and firmly finds traditional and rational bases inside the shared heritage of all Muslim schools, the Shia understanding of this anticipation is unique. What distinguishes the Shia perspective? How does Shia identity shape the way believers await the Imam’s return? In his book The Sun of the Occident, the renowned scholar Allamah Muhammad-Reza Hakimi argues that this expectation is not a passive resignation, but rather a call to active resistance. The following excerpt, translated by Shafaqna, illuminates Hakimi’s view on the inherent link between waiting for the Mahdi and the imperative to resist injustice.

The Teachings of Those Who Instill Resistance

This steadfast opposition and epic defiance against tyranny, this intrinsic embodiment of resistance against despots and oppressors, is not merely a component but rather an essential element of our faith, inextricably linked to the principle of tawhid (divine unity). Authority over humankind is a divine trust, a covenant bestowed by God, which inherently excludes the unjust. Therefore, within our school of thought, accepting the rule of an oppressor constitutes a violation of tawhid. Consequently, tyrannical rule is unequivocally unacceptable, even for a fleeting moment. To enlighten minds and sharpen focus—particularly the minds of the devout who may be unaware of the complexities of religious governance and divine politics—we present a profound declaration and a crucial lesson from the eighth Imam, Abu l-Ḥasan Ali b. Musa al-Ridha (AS), a teacher of steadfast resistance. The decisive and far-reaching implications of this statement concerning social engagement and the imperative of resistance are unique to the tradition of the prophets and Imams. The Imam states:

ان الامامه خص الله – عزّ وجلّ – بها ابراهیم الخلیل، بعد النبوه والخله، مرتبه ثالثه، وفضیله شرفه بها، واشاد بها ذکره، فقال: انی جاعلک للناس اماما. فقال الخلیل – (علیه السلام) – سرورا بها: ومن ذریتی؟ قال الله تبارک وتعالی: لاینال عهدی الظالمین. فابطلت هذه الایه امامه کل ظالم، الی یوم القیامه.[1]

“Indeed, God, Almighty and Glorious, conferred upon Abraham, the Friend, the station of Imamate—following prophethood and divine friendship—as a third distinction, an honor elevating him and commemorating his name. God declared: ‘I will appoint you an Imam for the people.’ Abraham (peace be upon him), filled with joy, inquired: ‘And from my descendants?’ God, blessed and exalted, responded: ‘My covenant does not extend to the unjust.’ Thus, this verse definitively precludes the Imamate of any oppressor until the Day of Resurrection.”

This verse reveals the profound basis for the widespread and transformative belief in rejecting all forms of unjust governance and opposing all coercion and oppression. From the perspective of a Shia Muslim, the rule of anyone devoid of divine authority—anyone not a bearer of God’s covenant—is illegitimate. Such an individual is unfit to lead, to serve as an Imam, or to govern. Therefore, the Shia submit only to the governance of the infallible Imam. During the period of the Imam’s Occultation, this allegiance extends to the divinely appointed representative of the infallible Imam. Consequently, even in the Imam’s absence, a believer should not compromise their principles by submitting to any arbitrary ruler or government. True allegiance lies only with a government connected to the infallible Imam, reflecting the divine governance of God.

This core principle of faith represents the most progressive, humane, and sublime political philosophy in human history. It declares that humanity possesses such inherent worth, dignity, and value that it cannot and should not tolerate any government or authority except the divinely ordained governance of God.

Note:

[1] Uṣūl al-Kāfī, Kitāb al-Ḥujja, Bāb Nādir Jāmi‘ fī Faḍl al-Imām…

Part of essay by the Late Allamah Muhammad-Reza Hakimi, Waiting for Imam al-Mahdi (AJ): Resistance, Not Submission

www.shafaqna.com