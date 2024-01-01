The Mental and Physical Manifestation of Resistance (Part 4)

Shafaqna English- Waiting for Imam al-Mahdi (AJ): Resistance, Not Submission – An Essay by the Late Allamah Muhammad-Reza Hakimi (Part 4)

Preserving hope for the return of Imam al-Mahdi (AJ), the promised savior, is central to Shia Islam. While the concept of a messianic figure resonates across Abrahamic faiths, and firmly finds traditional and rational bases inside the shared heritage of all Muslim schools, the Shia understanding of this anticipation is unique. What distinguishes the Shia perspective? How does Shia identity shape the way believers await the Imam’s return? In his book The Sun of the Occident, the renowned scholar Allamah Muhammad-Reza Hakimi argues that this expectation is not a passive resignation, but rather a call to active resistance. The following excerpt, translated by Shafaqna, illuminates Hakimi’s view on the inherent link between waiting for the Mahdi and the imperative to resist injustice.

The Mental and Physical Manifestation of Resistance

The resistance we discuss must remain steadfast and alive. This flame must burn brightly, so that when the conditions for the emergence of universal justice arise, and the prerequisites for the realization of divine fairness are revealed to humanity, both the mindset of the believers and their lived experience will be prepared. Prepared to confront the world’s oppressors, establish the just government of al-Mahdi (AJ), support this Imam, and join his ranks, even achieving martyrdom in his cause—the highest aspiration of the righteous.

Resistance, therefore, must have a practical dimension in addition to its ideological and mental aspects. That is, beyond existing as a principle of faith and mindset within society, it must also be a consistently present and active practical duty—with the necessary preparations in place. This will allow it to connect with the preconditions for the emergence (of al-Mahdi (AJ)), the large-scale, courageous struggles of that time, and the subsequent establishment of al-Mahdi (AJ)’s government.

Part of essay by the Late Allamah Muhammad-Reza Hakimi, Waiting for Imam al-Mahdi (AJ): Resistance, Not Submission

