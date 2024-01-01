Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about the “Tattoos”.
Question & Answer
Question: Is it permissible to get a tattoo?
Answer: There is no problem in it per se.
Related Fatwa
Question 1: What is the Islamic law about tattoos? Do they affect the wudhu and ghusl?
Answer: Tattoos are permissible and they do not affect wudhu irrespective of whether they are permanent or temporary.
Question 2: Is it permissible for a woman to get her eyebrows tattooed?
Answer: Since the tattoos are done under the skin, there is no problem. However, if they are considered zinah (adornment) in common view, she must cover them from non-mahram men.
