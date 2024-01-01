English
International Shia News Agency
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About the “Tattoos”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about the “Tattoos”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible to get a tattoo?

Answer: There is no problem in it per se.

Question 1: What is the Islamic law about tattoos? Do they affect the wudhu and ghusl?

Answer: Tattoos are permissible and they do not affect wudhu irrespective of whether they are permanent or temporary.

Question 2: Is it permissible for a woman to get her eyebrows tattooed?

Answer: Since the tattoos are done under the skin, there is no problem. However, if they are considered zinah (adornment) in common view, she must cover them from non-mahram men.

