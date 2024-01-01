English
CNA: Bali Flights Canceled After Volcanic Eruption

Shafaqna English- Flights to and from Bali were halted across multiple countries, including Australia and Singapore, after Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted, sending an ash plume 9 kilometers high. Australian airlines like Jetstar and Virgin Australia grounded flights, citing safety risks from the ash. Jetstar suspended all flights until Thursday, while Singapore Airlines and Scoot rescheduled or canceled several flights and offered rebookings or refunds for affected passengers, as reported by CNA.

Travelers at Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport faced delays, waiting amid canceled flights displayed on airport boards.

Source: CNA

