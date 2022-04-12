Hazrat Khadijah (SA) the first Muslimah

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) in the Sermon of Qaseah said: The day when the Prophet (PBUH) started his prophethood, the light of Islam did not enter any house except the house of the Prophet (PBUH) and Hazrat Khadijah (SA) where I was the third of them who I could see the light of revelation and smell the scent of the prophethood [1].

Hazrat Khadijah (SA) reached such a lofty position in belief that the Almighty, the Prophet of Allah (SWT) praised her belief and introduced her as one of the women of the world. The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: O’ Khadijah (SA), everyday, Allah (SWT) takes pride to angels regarding your existence [2].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah by Faizul Islam, Page 811.

[2] Tahil Seyyedeh Fatimah Zahra (SA) by Ali Akbar Babazadeh, Qom, 6th Edition (2003), Page 37.