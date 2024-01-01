English
PM Keir Starmer: UK to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% by 2035

Shafaqna English- UK would cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% by 2035 , according to Prime Minister Keir Starmer .

“At this COP, I was pleased to announce that we’re building on our reputation as a climate leader, with the UK’s 2035 NDC (nationally determined contributions) target to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions by at least 81% on 1990 levels,” Starmer told a press conference at the climate gathering in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Starmer said the British public would not be burdened because of the new target, which excludes international aviation and shipping emissions.
“What we’re not going to do, is start telling people how to live their lives. We’re not going to start dictating to people what they do,” he said.

