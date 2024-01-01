Sayeeda Warsi’s New Book: Muslims Don’t Matter To British State

Shafaqna English- Sayeeda Warsi ’s new book highlights the unfair treatment of Muslims in the UK, and Britain’s double standards.

Muslims Don’t Matter is a refrain that is repeated throughout Baroness Sayeeda Warsi’s new book of the same name. It is impossible to finish the short but punchy polemic without feeling a bubbling sense of injustice for the manifold ways Muslims are maligned, overlooked and criminalised in Britain.

In the book published by Bridge Street, the former Conservative minister, the first Muslim woman in cabinet and life peer — who formally resigned from the party in September in protest against the increasingly far-right politics that has come to define the Tories of late — details exactly how Muslims “don’t matter” to the system, the state, the media and the wider British public.

Source: New Arab

