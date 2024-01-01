English
OCHA striving to provide winter assistance in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- OCHA is striving to deliver aid to those in need during the upcoming winter season in Afghanistan, Isabelle Moussard Carlsen Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan told.

Isabelle Moussard Carlsen stated that United Nations agencies and other humanitarian organizations have assisted 14 million people across Afghanistan this year. According to Carlsen, OCHA is developing its 2025 assistance program, focusing on food security, water scarcity, climate change, and natural disaster response.

The head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan said: “First of all, we are still in preliminary numbers for 2025, the humanitarian respond needs plans will be published in December, so we still have a bit of time — couple of weeks — we are working very hard in getting all the information and having all the actors working with us in consulting to make sure that we have the best plan for 2025.

Source: Tolo News

