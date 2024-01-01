Philippines: Thousands evacuated as Super Typhoon Usagi hit country

Shafaqna English- Philippines evacuated thousands of people as Super Typhoon Usagi, the fifth storm to hit the country in three weeks.

Packing sustained winds of up to 185km/h (115mph), Usagi is set to make landfall in the already storm-battered northern part of the main island of Luzon on Thursday (14 Nov 2024), according to the national weather agency.

“Landfall at or near super typhoon intensity is likely,” the agency, PAGASA, said in its latest bulletin, adding that gusts could reach up to 230km/h (143mph). Luzon is the country’s most populous agricultural region.

