“Fatemeh is Fatemeh” by Dr Ali Shariati [Full text]

Shafaqna English- Fatemeh is Fatemeh by the late Dr Ali Shariati.
- (Part 1) Who am I?
- (Part 2) Who is Responsible?
- (Part 3) Intellectuals vs People
- (Part 4) What Should Be Done?
- (Part 5) Which Mould Do They Fill?
- (Part 6) What Role Women Play in the Attack?
- (Part 7) The Social Customs of the Hejaz
- (Part 8) The Birth of Fatimah (SA)
- (Part 9) Islam Revolutionized the Position of Women
- (Part 10) Confinement of the Prophet (PBUH) & his family in valley of Abu Talib
- (Part 11) Fatimah is Fatimah: Lady Khadijah (SA) Dies
- (Part 12) Fatimah is Fatimah : A New History Begins
- (Part 13) Ali (AS) and Fatimah (SA) in their home
- (Part 14) Fatimah’s (SA) Final Struggle