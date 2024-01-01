Climate talks at COP29: Energy transition must not trigger a ‘stampede of greed’ that crushes poor

Shafaqna English- Climate talks at COP29 in Baku turned to the pressing issue of how to manage the demand for minerals essential to producing electric vehicles without triggering a “stampede of greed” that exploits local communities and crushes the poor.

“We are here to respond to a key challenge: turning the energy transition towards justice,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres, asking the participants at a roundtable discussion to weigh in on the work of his Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals.

The panel launched last year at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates with the aim of bringing together governments, international organizations, industry and civil society to develop common and voluntary principles to guide extractive industries “in the name of justice and sustainability”.

