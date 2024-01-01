English
Migrants returned Italy from Albania begin asylum claims

Shafaqna English- The ordinary appeal procedure for asylum requests by the second group of migrants who sent back to Italy from Albania, begins now.

Less than a month after the first transfer of migrants to Albania by the Italian authorities ended in the migrants being brought to Italy, the same procedure has happened again.

Just after midnight on November 12, a group of 7 migrants docked in the Italian port of Brindisi, in the Puglia region. They were taken to a shelter there, where they are beginning the process of applying for asylum within Italy.

Sources: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com

