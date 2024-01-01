Pakistan’s barren digital landscape

Shafaqna Pakistan | by AK Haq, The government seems determined to prove critics wrong by showing that Pakistan’s internet landscape can, in fact, deteriorate further. Beyond routine throttling of social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), random internet outages, and persistently slow speeds, users now face heightened restrictions on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). VPNs, which many Pakistanis have relied on to bypass censorship and access the internet freely, are now facing direct interference.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reportedly ramped up its crackdown on unregistered VPNs in the name of internet security, blocking over two dozen VPN services during a six-hour firewall test on November 10. Many VPNs remain unusable, leaving users in a frustrating loop of trial and error to identify which VPNs, if any, still work. The impacts have also spilled over to unrestricted platforms, with slower access to sites like YouTube and general internet speeds dropping further—no small feat in a country where connectivity is already inconsistent at best.

Pakistan’s VPN registration process is not new; it began back in 2010. Since then, approximately 20,500 VPNs have been registered, with recent efforts focused on accelerating the white-listing process. The PTA has called on businesses, including IT firms, software companies, freelancers, and banks, to formally register their VPNs for uninterrupted access, a move aimed at allowing regulated users continued internet services. In principle, formalizing and white-listing VPNs could lead to better compliance with internet laws and greater security, yet the reality of broad disruptions and lack of transparency overshadows these potential benefits. Most users and businesses only learn about regulatory actions after they’ve been implemented, fueling mistrust and frustration. Adding to the skepticism, the PTA’s efforts coincide with a broader crackdown on social media, raising questions about whether these measures are primarily security-focused or simply aimed at increasing control over online activity. Many citizens feel as though they cannot use the internet freely without the government watching their every move.

There is no doubt that fake news and online misinformation present genuine challenges and have caused significant harm in Pakistan. But indiscriminate throttling, censorship, and restrictive monitoring of online spaces come across as more about control than genuine safety or security. Blocking access without transparent guidelines suggests that the government is less interested in protecting online privacy and more intent on curbing free expression. It’s as if the state is setting up a checkpost to guard a barren digital valley that no one trusts or wants to enter due to constant interference. If this heavy-handed approach to internet regulation persists, the government may find itself presiding over a desolate digital landscape, where users and businesses alike have lost faith in the reliability, speed, and security of Pakistan’s internet.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article