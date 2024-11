Shafaqna English- The anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatimah (SA) will be marked with mourning ceremonies in Iran’s holy city of Qom.

The programs will be organized at the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) for five days, starting on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The Imam Khomeini (RA) Shabestan (prayer hall) will host the mourning rituals after the Asr (afternoon) and Isha (night) prayers, according to the Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine.

