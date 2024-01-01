English
Iraq: Mass grave discovered southwest of Kirkuk, linked to Daesh

Shafaqna English- A mass grave was discovered in a camp southwest of Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, a security source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “A mass grave of victims was discovered in Al-Bagar (البگار) camp of Al-Hawija district, part of a series of graves linked to massacres carried out by Daesh during its control of the city in 2014.”

He added, “A specialized team from the Mass Graves Directorate in Baghdad is now transporting the remains for examination.”

