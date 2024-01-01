Global diabetes rate doubled over past three decades

Shafaqna English- Global diabetes rate in adults double to over 800M over the past three decades, according to a recent landmark study published in The Lancet.

The groundbreaking study, the first global analysis of diabetes rates and treatment across all countries, reveals a significant rise in diabetes prevalence, particularly in low- and middle-income nations.

The study, conducted by scientists from NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), analyzed data from over 140 million people aged 18 or older, collected through more than 1,000 studies globally.

Findings show that adult diabetes rates rose from roughly 7% in 1990 to 14% by 2022, a jump that experts attribute largely to changing lifestyles, increasing obesity, and widespread health inequalities.

One of the most notable findings is the concentration of diabetes cases in just a few countries. India currently has the world’s highest number of people with diabetes, accounting for more than a quarter of global cases, or approximately 212 million individuals.

China follows with 148 million cases, while the United States and Pakistan have 42 million and 36 million cases, respectively. Indonesia and Brazil add another 47 million combined cases.

Source: Anadolu Agency

www.shafaqna.com