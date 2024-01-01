English
[Historical Video] “The Great Mecca Feast”: A Pioneering Visual Record of Hajj 1928

Shafaqna English- The 1928 documentary, The Great Mecca Feast, directed by Dutch filmmaker George Krugers (1890-1964), offers a ground-breaking filmic account of the Hajj pilgrimage.  Journeying alongside Indonesian Muslim pilgrims under Dutch colonial rule, the film captures their sea voyage from Java to Jeddah and presents the earliest known moving images of the Arabian Peninsula.

Beyond its historical significance in documenting the cultural nuances of Arabia and the arduous journey of Hajj in the early 20th century, the film also reveals Krugers’ colonial perspective and his fascination with the exotic Eastern landscapes.

Rukayyah Reichling (University of Amsterdam) has explored the multifaceted nature of this documentary in her article, “A Colonial Gaze on Mecca: Networks Surrounding the First Documentary about the Hajj.”

Edited by: Center and Library of Islamic Studies in European Languages

Source: @islamicstudies, clisel

www.shafaqna.com

